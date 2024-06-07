Nigeria’s stuttering start to their World Cup qualifying campaign continued on Friday night in Uyo, as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against South Africa.

This result marks their third consecutive 1-1 draw in the qualifiers, leaving them in a precarious position of second-from-bottom in Group C.

The Super Eagles began brightly, creating a handful of chances in the opening ten minutes. Lookman had the first real opportunity, firing after receiving a cross from Iwobi.

Onuachu also went close with a header, but South Africa’s defence held firm.

The visitors struck first against the run of play in the 27th minute. Themba Zwane found the net, slotting the ball past Nwabali in the Nigerian goal.

Nigeria pushed for an equaliser throughout the first half but the visitors held on to their slim lead.

The Super Eagles however started the second half on a blistering note.

Their persistence paid off in the 46th minute. Iwobi found Dele-Bashiru with a clever pass, and the midfielder fired past Ronwen Williams to level the score. It was the first international goal for the number 10 and it was a beauty to behold.

From then on both teams did all they could to get a winning goal, a late chance for Lookman went begging, while Percy Tau spurned a glorious opportunity for South Africa to snatch a win.

Ultimately, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

This draw leaves Nigeria with a lot to do in the remaining qualifiers. They will need to find a way to convert their chances and pick up victories if they are to secure their place at the World Cup.

In four days, the Eagles will be playing against Benin Republic in Abidjan and anything short of victory may effectively extinguish their hopes of a seventh appearance at the Mundial.

