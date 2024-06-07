The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title race heats up this Sunday as Enugu Rangers, the current leaders, face off against their arch-rivals, Enyimba, in a highly anticipated “Oriental Derby.”

The first encounter between these two powerhouses was a nail-biter, with Enugu Rangers denied a last-minute victory thanks to a heroic save by Enyimba’s captain and goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo. This time, the stakes are even higher, with the outcome potentially shaping the destiny of the championship.

While Enyimba, the reigning champions, sit just two points behind Rangers, they’ll be without their agile shot-stopper Olorunleke due to national team duty. Enugu Rangers will also miss their formidable defender, Kenneth Igboke, for the same reason.

The match, taking place at the aptly named “Cathedral Stadium” in Enugu, promises to be an epic battle. Enugu Rangers will have the home advantage, but Enyimba will be hungry for revenge and determined to maintain their title challenge.

Fans who are not at the stadium will have the chance to be part of the action as the explosive derby clash will be beamed live on StarTimes.Beta Sports channel 244.

Another key player to watch is Enyimba’s Chijioke Mbaoma, the current Golden Boot leader with a staggering 15 goals. With Igboke out, the Rangers’ coach will have his work cut out for him in containing Mbaoma’s scoring prowess.

Meanwhile, the fight for the top three continues as third-placed Remo Stars travel to Lobi Stars. Remo Stars, still mathematically in the title race and tied on points with Enyimba, will be looking to maintain their focus and secure a crucial victory in their 3 p.m. kick-off on Sunday, which will also be televised live by the NPFL official broadcasters, StarTimes.

