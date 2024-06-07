The Super Eagles face a critical must-win World Cup qualifying match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Friday.

The match will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. Coincidentally, this is the same venue where the Eagles suffered a defeat to Bafana Bafana almost seven years to the date (10 June, 2017).

The must-win nature comes after the Eagles earned only two points from their first two games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. With a mixed recent record against South Africa, the pressure is on new head coach Finidi George to deliver a win by all means possible.

Both teams are eager for all three points in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, with South Africa also seeking redemption after losing to Rwanda on matchday 2.

New Leadership vs. Established Team

Finidi’s tenure as Super Eagles head coach effectively begins on Friday against the Hugo Broos-led Bafana Bafana team.

In the South African squad is Percy Tau, who scored the second goal against Nigeria in 2017. While Finidi is less than 30 days into his anointment, Broos has been building his team for the last three years, with a win percentage of 51%.

Group C sees Rwanda in first place with four points, followed by South Africa with three points, and Nigeria and Zimbabwe in third and fourth places, with two points each.

Broos, who is in his 13th job as a manager since 1988, has subtly hinted at the tactics to be deployed against the Super Eagles on Friday after he revealed that Finidi, in his two matches, has shown the type of football he wants to play.

“We will try to shock them again. It’s a little bit different than the team we faced in AFCON. With Finidi George, they have a coach who thinks more offensively. Jose Peseiro was more defensive, as I saw in the game against us. He was always instructing the team to fall back.

“But I’ve seen two games against Mali and Ghana, and it’s different now. They take more initiative. They’re no longer the team that falls back and waits.”

Any astute football pundit knows Bafana will institute a low block in Uyo on Friday and set up to use the speed of Tau

Key points for the Super Eagles:

The Eagles have lost twice to their Friday opponents in 15 outings. One was a friendly match, and the other has been mentioned above, but the gap has shrunk, as evidenced by the 1-1 result during the 2023 AFCON tournament in January.

To take all three points on Friday, the Super Eagles must establish a solid defensive line to counter Bafana Bafana’s quick and skillful forwards. Maintaining discipline and avoiding unnecessary fouls in dangerous areas will be crucial. This is in addition to winning the midfield battle. Frank Onyeka and stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi must balance their attacking and defensive positions.

The Eagles will have the greater share of ball possession, which is why Finidi must use the most effective wide men to get in behind the Bafana Bafana defence. The Eagles’ strength lies in using fast wingers and explosive full-backs. Exploiting Bafana down both flanks and delivering accurate crosses into the box will overload and create scoring opportunities for the likes of Victor Boniface and Terem Moffi.

Coach Finidi’s high-pressing strategy, seen in previous friendlies, can force errors from Bafana Bafana’s defence, but he must also be able to utilise his bench to maintain momentum throughout the encounter.

Even if South Africa takes an early lead, it’s crucial for the Super Eagles, their coaching staff, and supporters to remain composed. The team has demonstrated resilience in the past, proving their ability to overcome challenges. They have the strength and determination to secure the necessary points and maintain their pursuit of a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

