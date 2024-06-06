The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced ticket prices and sales points for the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The match will take place on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m..

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning and will be available for N1,000 (Popular Stands) and N3,000 (VIP) at designated locations. These include Comfort FM Radio Station (Ikot Akpanabia), Inspiration FM Radio Station (Udo Udoma Street), Memories FM Radio Station (Ernest Bassey Street), and De-Choice Shopping Mall.

Additional sales points, including fuel stations and eateries, will be announced later on Thursday.

The NFF aims to ensure convenient access to tickets by spreading sales points beyond the stadium and completing sales before the match begins on Friday evening.

The Super Eagles need victory

This match is crucial for the Super Eagles, who currently sit with only two points from their opening two qualifiers. A win is essential to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

In their last outing at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, the team drew 1-1 against a surprisingly strong Lesotho side (ranked 153rd in the world).

While the Super Eagles dominated possession after conceding an early goal, they were unable to secure the victory.

To avoid another setback, the team will need to be more clinical against South Africa. A loss would severely damage their qualification chances.

