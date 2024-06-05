The 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup quarter-finalists Nigeria have been drawn to play three-time winners Germany, Venezuela and Korea Republic in Group D of this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals.

The final competition, which will welcome 24 teams for the first time, will be staged in four venues in three cities in Colombia, 31 August – 22 September.

Cup holders Spain are in Group C alongside three-time winners USA, Paraguay and another African representative team, Morocco.

Two-time winners Korea Democratic People’s Republic will contend with Argentina, Costa Rica and the Netherlands in Group F, while hosts Colombia are up against Australia, Cameroon and Mexico in Group A.

GROUP A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

GROUP B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

GROUP C: Spain, USA, Paraguay, Morocco

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

GROUP D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Korea Republic

GROUP E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria

GROUP F: Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica, The Netherlands

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

