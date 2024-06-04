Barely 72 hours before their crucial World Cup qualifier clash against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, the Nigerian national team’s preparations have been hampered by the ongoing labour strike. Eight key players remain unable to join the team in Uyo.

In a move that seems to be a further attempt to buy time, officials announced the cancellation of Tuesday morning’s training session, following a similar decision on Monday evening in favour of a recovery session.

The team’s media office confirmed, “The only training session on the schedule for Tuesday will be at 4 pm and it is a closed session, hence members of the press will not be allowed access.”

However, amidst the turbulent preparations, Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has assured fans that there’s no need to panic.

He remains very positive about the team’s ability to deliver the necessary results against South Africa and Benin Republic.

“There’s no pressure,” Nwabali told the Super Eagles Media team. “We take it one game at a time. We’re trying to pull together and win this game (against South Africa) before moving on to our next game against Benin Republic in Ivory Coast. I don’t think there’s any pressure in the camp. As you can see, the players here are training very hard and pushing themselves.”

Last meeting

Many fans still remember the Super Eagles’ dramatic victory over South Africa that secured their spot in the final of the last AFCON tournament. Nwabali cautioned that no two games are the same, but expressed hope that that memorable victory will motivate the Eagles to soar again.

“The last game was a knockout game in the AFCON, but now this is a World Cup qualifier,” Nwabali explained. “I won’t say the outcome of the last game gives us an edge in the game we want to play on Friday, but it will be a great motivation for us.”

Home debut

Having impressed fans at the recent AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, Nwabali appears set to make his home debut in front of the local crowd, and he’s understandably excited about the prospect.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a great day for me,” Nwabali said. “I wouldn’t say it’s going to be a tough game for me. I’m the kind of guy who really thrives playing in front of these fans. It gives me enough motivation and energy to do very well in the upcoming game.”

With only two points from their first two qualifying games, the Super Eagles are playing catch-up in the race to reach the 2026 World Cup. However, Nwabali remains confident they can turn things around with the right results in their upcoming fixtures on matchdays 3 and 4.

