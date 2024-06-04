The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, have unveiled their brand new jersey ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.

The sleek design shared in the Super Eagles X page on Monday has been generating significant buzz among football fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

New design

The new design was modeled by Wilfred Ndidi who will likely captain the Super Eagles in the absence of the trio of Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo

Nigeria has a reputation for producing some of the most stylish and trendy jerseys in the sport.

The country’s 2018 World Cup jersey, designed by Nike, was a global phenomenon, with fans around the world clamoring to get their hands on one.

Various Nigerian iconic design have been spotted on international football stars like Rio Ferdinand and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among others.

While the new unveiled jersey maintains the team’s tradition of stylish and functional design, the vibrant white colors also makes it cool and classy.

“We hope to see this fine jersey for World Cup,” one of the fans reacted on Monday.

While there are no official communication around sales or prices of the jersey, there are expectations the Super Eagles may debut their new kit in their upcoming matches against South Africa and Benin Republic, as they look to boost their chance of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

