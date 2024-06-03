The strike action embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress is affecting every facet of the country, including the Super Eagles’ preparation for their crucial World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.
Following the breakdown of negotiations between the Federal Government and organised labour, critical infrastructures, including the national grid, airports and Nigerian ports, were shut down in compliance with the NLC/TUC directives in the early hours, of Monday.
The indefinite strike has also grounded activities in most tertiary institutions and hospitals across the country as workers heed the order of the union leaders.
Stranded Players
Unfortunately, eight Super Eagles players have been caught in the web as they are unable to join the rest of their colleagues who have already kick-started preparations for the crucial World Cup qualifying games against Bafana Bafana and Benin Republic’s Squirrels.
The eight players affected include Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Paul Onuachu.
“They are in the country but unable to arrive in camp because of the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress strike, which has stalled domestic flights” ” the Super Eagles Media Officer declared on Monday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday about the 15 players who are already in camp.
Roll call in Uyo
Three players from the NPFL – Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba), Sodiq Ismail (Remo Stars), and Kenneth Igboke (Rangers International) were among the early birds.
They were later joined by a dozen other players, including former NPFL stars Nwabali Stanley (now with Chippa United, South Africa), Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)), and Ibrahim already, Turkey).
The Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are also on the ground.
Other players already in Uyo include Samuel Chukwueze, Fisayo Bashiru, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Chidozie Awaziem, Alhassan Yusuf, and Terem Moffi.
There will be no training on Monday evening as officials have elected to have the players on the ground have some rest and undergo a recovery session.
