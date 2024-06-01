Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final is an intriguing clash between 14-time champions Real Madrid, led by five-time winning coach Carlo Ancelotti, and surprise finalists Borussia Dortmund, who are seeking just their second title.

Wembley Stadium is set for this epic encounter, which will serve as the last club match for Toni Kroos and the last appearance of Marco Reus in the black and yellow of Dortmund.

For the first time, Madrid are unbeaten on their way to this final, and scored 26 goals, conceding 15. Dortmund lost twice on the way to this final, scoring 17 goals and conceding nine.

Historically, the Champions League final has rarely been a contest of equals, with clear favorites and underdogs. In the last five finals, the favorites have won four times, indicating a higher probability of Real Madrid emerging victorious.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Kickoff is at 8 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

