Superstars FC have been crowned the inaugural champions of the Digital Scouting Africa U-18 Championship, which recently concluded at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.
Superstars FC emerged victorious after defeating D-SHACK FC 2-1 in a thrilling final. The tournament, designed to unearth Nigeria’s future football stars, saw eight teams vying for glory.
D-SHACK FC entered the final on a dominant run, having won all their matches and scored seven goals without conceding. However, Superstars FC ended their invisibility by scoring twice, once in each half, to secure the title, while D-SHACK FC managed a consolation goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the 2-1 defeat.
Beyond the on-field action, the organisers, Tosmicom Sports, announced a significant partnership with Elite School Cup (ESCACUP), a school sports competition for private schools in Nigeria. They also revealed plans to expand their scouting network, with upcoming announcements regarding a U-15 championship, a regional U-20 championship, and a scouting league.
|
The talent on display impressed international scouts present at the event. Savas Topaloglu, chief scout for Turkish top-flight club Rizespor (where Nigerian invitee Ibrahim Olawoyin plays), praised the abundance of talent in Nigeria and expressed his enthusiasm for working with Nigerian players.
Hayati, another scout affiliated with ProAthleta Sports Management, echoed these sentiments, commending the organisers and spotting several players with the potential to secure lucrative deals abroad.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999