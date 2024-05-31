Superstars FC have been crowned the inaugural champions of the Digital Scouting Africa U-18 Championship, which recently concluded at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

Superstars FC emerged victorious after defeating D-SHACK FC 2-1 in a thrilling final. The tournament, designed to unearth Nigeria’s future football stars, saw eight teams vying for glory.

D-SHACK FC entered the final on a dominant run, having won all their matches and scored seven goals without conceding. However, Superstars FC ended their invisibility by scoring twice, once in each half, to secure the title, while D-SHACK FC managed a consolation goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the 2-1 defeat.

Beyond the on-field action, the organisers, Tosmicom Sports, announced a significant partnership with Elite School Cup (ESCACUP), a school sports competition for private schools in Nigeria. They also revealed plans to expand their scouting network, with upcoming announcements regarding a U-15 championship, a regional U-20 championship, and a scouting league.

The talent on display impressed international scouts present at the event. Savas Topaloglu, chief scout for Turkish top-flight club Rizespor (where Nigerian invitee Ibrahim Olawoyin plays), praised the abundance of talent in Nigeria and expressed his enthusiasm for working with Nigerian players.

Hayati, another scout affiliated with ProAthleta Sports Management, echoed these sentiments, commending the organisers and spotting several players with the potential to secure lucrative deals abroad.

