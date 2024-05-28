On Tuesday, 29 April, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the appointment of former Super Eagles forward Finidi George as the new head coach of the senior national football team. He succeeded Jose Peseiro, who took the team to the final of AFCON 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire. This appointment came amid speculation that Finidi’s former teammate, Emmanuel Amuneke, was favoured for the role.

Finidi’s appointment has sparked a debate over his suitability for the role. While some question his experience, others highlight his leadership qualities and team management potential.

Cliff Mallett, an associate professor at the University of Queensland, described successful coaches as “benevolent dictators,” citing figures like Sir Alex Ferguson, Johann Cruyff, Arrigo Sacchi, and Jose Mourinho as models that aspiring coaches seek to emulate.

In a media parley in May, Finidi stated, “I’m not scared. I’m not scared of anything, really. Sometimes I might say things that look a little bit unreal.” He added that the NFF’s target aligns with his own: “My personal target is to win, to qualify first for the World Cup and see how to win the next AFCON.”

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has also praised Finidi’s leadership qualities, describing him as dexterous and humble. Do these traits align with those commonly found in successful football managers?

Characteristics gleaned from career history

Finidi’s career showcases a unique personality: resilience and forgiving nature, both crucial traits for successful coaches. His decision-making during his interim coaching role, prioritising performance over reputation, further demonstrates his competence.

Nigerian football fans cherished his iconic dog-peeing celebration after his 1994 World Cup goal, a spontaneous act reflecting a unique and expressive personality. His response to the tragic death of his younger brother, Igenewari, also reveals his resilient nature. Initially vowing never to play for Nigeria again, he eventually rejoined the team, demonstrating the ability to move forward after a profound loss.

He told Sports Brief, “It was a terrible experience; I got the news of his death hours before an away game for Ajax. [Louis] Van Gaal asked if I could play or needed time off, but I told him I wanted to play. I played in that game, but it wasn’t one of my best. Days later, I travelled to Nigeria to see my brother’s body, but the police said they were investigating and couldn’t release the body. Till today, we don’t know who killed him as the police never got back to us with their investigation.”

This willingness to forgive and move on is crucial for successful coaches, who must navigate complex player personalities and foster strong team dynamics.

Julian Nagelsmann, the 36-year-old Germany national team manager, aptly describes the manager’s role: “30 per cent of coaching is tactics, 70 per cent social competence.” Social competence contributes to healthy relationships, effective communication, and positive social interactions, essential for personal and professional success.

Despite limited coaching experience, Finidi’s extensive football knowledge and past successes with Enyimba FC indicate his potential. Comparisons can be drawn to other managers who thrived despite similar initial doubts.

Many successful managers started similarly. Xavi Alonso’s first senior role was at Bayer Leverkusen, and Pep Guardiola transitioned from Barcelona’s second team to become a roaring success. Finidi is not a neophyte, having taken an internship coaching role with Dutch side PEC Zwolle in 2013, he has gathered valuable experience over the past 11 years, culminating in a league title with Enyimba in 2023.

His coaching philosophy is hinged on players, not formations

Finidi’s coaching philosophy, emphasising offensive football, and teamwork, aligns with the Super Eagles’ current strengths. His belief in the current squad’s talent and potential to surpass the iconic 1994 team showcases his ambition.

Finidi demonstrated his boldness in decision-making in his selections in the matches against Ghana and Mali, preferring Benjamin Tanimu at right-back over more established players based on training performance. This approach, favouring meritocracy, bodes well for the team’s dynamics.

In explaining his coaching philosophy, Finidi said, “I believe in more offensive football, trying to keep the ball. I’ve always liked the Dutch way of playing, the Ajax way of playing. That’s what I try to do. I like to play wing football – the normal 4-3-3 formation.”

Finidi’s debut for the Super Eagles against Burkina Faso in Lagos on 27 July 1991, exemplified his composure and skill, as he scored and assisted three goals.

He also displayed integrity by boycotting the 2022 World Cup after the NFF backtracked on agreements with the team, showing loyalty to his teammates.

While concerns about potential interference from the NFF remain, Finidi’s honesty and dedication are acknowledged. His success will depend on cooperation with relevant stakeholders and maximising the players’ potential.

Ultimately, Finidi’s appointment is a calculated risk, but one with the potential for great rewards. With cooperation from the powers that be, collaboration with insightful individuals, and his ability to get the best from his players.

The team’s future success hinges on time, support, and Finidi’s ability to navigate the complexities of Nigerian football. Only time will tell if he can silence the doubters and lead the Super Eagles to new heights.

