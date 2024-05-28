The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and players of the Super Eagles have lambasted a report in an online publication, which claimed that players have not been paid from monies given by the Presidency to the NFF to offset their bonuses and allowances.

The Presidency had, late last year, following a process supported and followed through by the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, released monies to the NFF to pay outstanding bonuses and allowances of players and officials of the various national teams.

However, the said online publication on Monday put together what a senior administrative official of the Super Eagles described as “tissues of lies” and challenged the writer to come forward with evidence of his claims.

“The report is absolutely false, in every ramification, and we challenge the owner of the website and writer to come forward with proof of the claims. We want him to name the players who spoke to him because these are all tissues of lies.

“Players and officials of the Super Eagles have been paid for all matches played at the AFCON, yet he claimed the team was paid for only three matches. His outlandish claim of the team being owed for 25 matches is the biggest lie ever concocted by any writer.”

The writer also claimed that only members of the NFF Board and staff of the secretariat have been paid their outstanding allowances from government money.

“This story is a shame. No player of the Super Eagles spoke to the writer. It is all pure fabrication,” a senior player told thenff.com.

Another senior official of the Super Eagles added: “The story is absolute bunkum.

“People should make an effort to verify whatever they hear from anywhere before going to the press. It is clear that this writer did not even hear anything; he simply brought forth something from his own imagination.”

The Eagles will take on South Africa and the Benin Republic on 7 and 10 June in continuation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

