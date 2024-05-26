Edo Queens made history by winning their first-ever Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL) title.

The Benin City-based team secured the championship in a thrilling final-day match, drawing 1-1 against Bayelsa Queens.

Although a win would have guaranteed their victory, Edo Queens’ superior goal difference ultimately propelled them to the top of the standings.

The match between seven-time champions Rivers Angels and Super Six debutants Heartland Queens in Nembe, going on at the same time, also had title implications.

In the sixth minute, Anjor Mary of Bayelsa Queens sent a cross into the box for Mercy Omokwo, but the striker missed an open net.

This miss proved costly as Edo Queens capitalised on a corner kick in the 29th minute, with Emem Essien scoring an acrobatic goal from inside the six-yard box.

Meanwhile, at halftime, the game between Rivers Angels and Heartland Queens remained goalless, shifting the title advantage to Edo Queens, who were leading with a lone goal.

However, four minutes into the second half, Bayelsa Queens equalised through Zainab Olopade, who converted a free kick following a foul on Anjor near the box.

This goal intensified the title race, prompting Edo Queens to search for another goal.

In Nembe, Rivers Angels took the lead in the 72nd minute, with a goal from Olamide Adugbe tilting the table in their favour.

This increased the pressure on both teams in Yenagoa to find another goal to reclaim the top spot. Bayelsa Queens needed more goals to surpass their South-South neighbours.

However, Heartland Queens played spoilers for Rivers Angels as substitute Emmanuella James scored from a goalmouth scramble, equalising in the 90th minute. This twist returned the title race in favour of the Edo Queens.

Ultimately, both deciding matches ended in 1-1 results, securing the league title for Edo Queens for the first time.

Rivers Angels missed their chance to win a record-breaking eighth title, finishing second, while Bayelsa Queens also fell short of claiming their sixth title, ending third after previous successes in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2018, and the 2021/2022 seasons.

Edo Queens will now represent Nigeria at the 2024 West Africa Zone B (WAFU-B) Women’s Champions League qualifiers, with the opportunity to qualify for the fourth edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Besides the giant trophy, Queens received a cash prize of 10 million naira.

The first runners-up, Rivers Angels, were awarded 5 million naira, edging out Bayelsa Queens, who received 3 million naira, because of their superior goals scored despite both teams being tied at nine points.

Other games

Meanwhile, Nasarawa Amazons edged Confluence Queens 1-0 in the last game of the Super Six in Yenagoa. It took Regina Omede’s second-minute goal to separate both sides. Nasarawa Amazons finished fourth with seven points, ahead of fifth-place Heartland Queens and sixth-place Confluence Queens, who both ended the tournament with three points each.

On individual awards, FC Robo Queens’ Folashade Ijamilusi, who scored eight goals, won the top goal scorer award ahead of Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens) and Ojiyovwi Kesiena (Nasarawa Amazons), who both scored seven goals.

