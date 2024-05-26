Enugu Rangers extended their lead atop the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table on Sunday as the 2023/24 season resumed after a six-week hiatus.
The Flying Antelopes welcomed Bayelsa United to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday, and Godwin Obaje scored two goals in the 41st minute and the second in the 65th minute. Chiedozie Okorie completed the big win with a third goal in the 68th minute to send Rangers four points ahead of Enyimba, on 56 points.
Enyimba climbed into second place with a 1-0 away win over Abia Warriors. Substitute Bernard Ovoke scored the only goal in the 72nd minute in Coach Yemi Olanrewaju’s first game as head coach of the Elephants.
At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, Shooting Stars thought they were going away with all three points until Michael Ibe scored the equaliser in the sixth minute of added time. Katsina United took the lead in the 16th minute through Moses Effiong, even though the Ibadan side thought they had the lead a minute earlier.
Alex Aghahowa thought he had capitalised on an error by the Katsina goalkeeper, but the referee blew for an infringement on the goalkeeper. The point solidified Shooting Stars’ position in fourth place.
Remo Stars, formerly in second place, were handed a setback in a 3-2 defeat away in Ilorin. Wasiu Alalade gave the homers the lead in the first minute, and Isaiah Ejeh increased the lead in the third minute of added time in the first half. Ahmed Akinyele’s own goal gave Kwara a 3-0 lead before Remo Stars mounted an unlikely comeback.
First, Franck Mawuena scored in the 88th minute, and Dayo Ojo added a second in the 94th minute, but time ran out for the Remo side, who slipped to third place on the table.
In the relegation scuffle, Heartland strengthened their bid to escape relegation with a 3-0 home win over 20th-placed Gombe United. Doma United lost 3-1 in Kano to Pillars to stay 17th, while Bayelsa United also lost to Rangers to stay in 18th place.
With only five matchdays remaining, the NPFL title and relegation battles are intensifying and expected to remain closely contested until the very end.
Results
Plateau United 0 – 0 Niger Tornadoes
Enugu Rangers 3 – 0 Bayelsa United
Rivers United 4 – 1 Sporting Lagos
Abia Warriors 0 – 1 Enyimba
Katsina United 2 – 2 Shooting Stars
Sunshine Stars 0 – 0 Bendel Insurance
Heartland 3 – 0 Gombe United
Lobi Stars 1 – 2 Akwa United
Kano Pillars 3 – 1 Doma United
Kwara United 3 – 2 Remo Stars
