Five-time world champions Nigeria and three-time world champions Ghana were eliminated from the WAFU B U17 Championship at the semi-final stage on Saturday, with Burkina Faso getting the better of the host nation and the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire narrowly sending the Eaglets packing.

Burkina Faso was the first team in the final after a 2-1 defeat of the Black Starlets.

In the second semi-final, rampaging Cote d’Ivoire scored through Youbah Coulibaly in the 54th minute and that strike separated both teams at the University of Accra Stadium.

It was a tough battle for the Eaglets as the Baby Elephants showed greater composure and hunger for the final ticket, and goalkeeper Dominic Chinedu came to the Eaglets’ rescue on several occasions.

Nigeria’s U-17 team had progressed from the group stage without conceding a goal and scoring four, but the Baby Elephants were the more aggressive and offensive from the off on Saturday.

The result means that the Golden Eaglets have failed to qualify for next year’s Africa U17 Cup of Nations, where Africa’s flag-bearers at next year’s FIFA U17 World Cup finals will emerge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

