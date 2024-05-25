Two goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Maino in the first half gave Manchester United their 13th FA Cup win, their first under their embattled manager, Erik ten Hag. Though substitute Jeremy Doku scored in the 87th minute and there were seven added minutes, United got over the line and into Europe in the Europa League.

Ten Hag could name Lisandro Martinez and Raphaël Varane together in the starting lineup for the first time in almost 100 days and they showed United fans what they have missed throughout the season.

A gaffe from Joško Gvardiol gave Garnacho the easiest of tap-ins for the first goal after United had withstood pressure from the first minute.

The second was a team move that must have made the manager smile. A pass from Marcus Rashford to Garnacho and then a floated pass to Bruno Fernandes, who selfishly cut it back to Mainoo for a tap-in at the back post.

This was in the 39th minute after Rashford had been marginally ruled offside.

In the end, Pep Guardiola railed at referee Andrew Madley, but truth be told United were the better side as City’s main men like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden failed to perform to their normal standards.

