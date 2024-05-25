Super Eagles Head Coach Finidi George has released his provisional 23-man squad ahead of the double-legged 2026 World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Benin Republic in June.

The Super Eagles will play two crucial matches against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 7 June, at 8 p.m.

Currently, the Eagles sit third in Group C with two points, while Rwanda is at the top with four points, followed by South Africa with three points.

After the home tie against Bafana Bafana, the Eagles will travel to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, 10 June, at 5 pm Nigerian time.

The 23-man squad includes the injured Victor Osimhen and long-term absentee goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who comes into the squad in place of regular camper Francis Uzoho.

Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tella, and Victor Boniface, who all had outstanding seasons in Italy and Germany, have been included in the squad.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tella, and Victor Boniface, who just had a blistering season, were also included in the list.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

A positive for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was the inclusion of Remo Stars’ right-back Sodiq Ismail.

According to the press release from the NFF head of communication, Ademola Olajire, Finidi made some changes to the previous roster he compiled for the last international break.

Gabriel Osho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sadiq Umar, and Francis Uzoho, who were previously called up to the national team, have not been included in this squad selection.

Full list

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Sodiq Ismael (Remo Stars FC); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey)

Forwards: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

