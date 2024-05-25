Saturday’s FA Cup final could be Erik Ten Hag’s last as Manchester United manager, against Pep Guardiola in an all-Manchester final at Wembley Stadium.

This marks the first time since 1885 that the FA Cup final will feature the same two clubs in consecutive years. Ten Hag is focused on winning the title, finishing strong, and restoring some dignity after a disappointing season.

Despite his confidence in his job, some UK-based media outlets suggest that minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe-led INEOS is considering potential replacements for the 54-year-old former Ajax manager. The reports state that even if Ten Hag wins the FA Cup, he will still be sacked.

Under Guardiola, Manchester City has dominated the EPL, winning the league for the past four years. After becoming the first team to win the league four consecutive times, City aims to complete the league title and FA Cup double for the third time at Wembley. Only Manchester United (1993-94, 1995-96, and 1998-99) and Arsenal (1970-71, 1997-98, and 2001-02) have achieved this feat. Guardiola’s side accomplished this in 2018/19 and 2022/23 and will be the first to do so in consecutive campaigns.

In the past 17 months, Ten Hag and Guardiola have met five times, with Ten Hag losing four, including last year’s FA Cup final. His sole victory was a 2-1 win at Old Trafford, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

To succeed this time, Ten Hag must learn from last year’s final and address United’s slow reactions to loose balls, which Ilkay Gündogan exploited to score twice. Ten Hag’s team must also commit to a consistent pressing strategy, either fully engaging City’s attackers or retreating to maintain compactness.

Alejandro Garnacho, with his direct running and defensive work rate, is likely to start on the left wing. He has been one of United’s bright stars this season. Ten Hag must choose a suitable partner for him. His choice rests between Antony, Amad Diallo, and Marcus Rashford, with each boasting different strengths and weaknesses.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Andre Onana will be crucial, especially in defending the front post. He needs to improve his near-post saves and side-to-side movement. United must also be aware of City’s press-resistant players, like Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, who can disrupt their defensive plans. Ultimately, Ten Hag’s team must be prepared to adapt and innovate to counter City’s evolving tactics.

In a pre-match interview, Ten Hag focused on winning the game despite questions about his potential sacking. “I have nothing to say. I am just focusing on the job I have to do, and that is to win the game on Saturday and keep going on the project.” Guardiola reiterated his team’s determination to win the FA Cup again. “We can do back-to-back doubles; we have a chance to do this.”

Five key duels to watch

Erling Haaland vs. Lisandro Martinez: Haaland’s speed will challenge Martinez’s positioning, aiming to create scoring opportunities.

Kevin De Bruyne vs. Casemiro: De Bruyne will look to find spaces and exploit Casemiro’s defensive line with precise passes.

Phil Foden vs. Diogo Dalot: Foden’s agility and quick feet will test Dalot’s tenacious tackling and ball-winning abilities.

Alejandro Garnacho vs. Kyle Walker: Garnacho’s pace and dribbling will challenge Walker’s defensive vulnerabilities and attacking prowess.

Hojlund vs. Akanji: Rasmus Hojlund will face a tough battle against City’s Manuel Akanji, who recorded 11 clean sheets last season without personal errors leading to goals. With 12 goals and assists in the EPL last season, Hojlund aims to prove his worth as he leads United’s attack against City’s formidable defence.

This FA Cup final promises to be an intense and pivotal match for both Manchester clubs and their managers. The match kicks off at 3 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

