The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes following a month-long break this weekend.

The league authorities implemented a break after matchday 32 to enable Rivers United to catch up on their six remaining matches for the season. Before the break, the league had three teams firmly in contention for the top spot: Enugu Rangers, Remo Stars, and Enyimba.

During their backlog of games, Rivers United managed only one win and a draw, while suffering a notable 2-1 defeat to Remo Stars, marking their first loss to the Sky Blue boys in Ikenne. In the interim, Enyimba’s former coach, Finidi George, departed the club after being appointed head coach of the Nigerian senior men’s national team, the Super Eagles, and his former assistant, Yemi Olanrewaju was promoted to see out the rest of the season.

So far this season, 320 games have been played, yielding 221 home wins, 23 away wins, and 76 draws with 680 goals, an average of 2.1 goals per match. Sikiru Alimi currently leads the scoring charts with 14 goals.

Four key matches this weekend

Relegation battle for Doma United in Kano

Doma United, currently in 15th position, must work hard to ensure their safety this season. They travel to Kano to face 10th-placed Pillars on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in what promises to be an intense northern derby. Both clubs attract large crowds, and this game will be no exception. Kano Pillars lost 1-0 to Doma United in the reverse league fixture but triumphed over Doma in the President’s Cup. Doma United have only two away wins this season but will hope to break their four-game winless streak despite Kano Pillars’ strong home performance.

Resurgent Bayelsa travel to face title-chasers in Enugu

Bayelsa United will visit Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday as Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu aims to avoid defeat for Rangers to continue their title chase. The last meeting saw Bayelsa United defeat Rangers 2-0, and Bayelsa, fighting to avoid relegation, will seek to replicate that performance. Rangers, however, have been dominant at home, winning 14 of their last 16 home games, while Bayelsa have struggled on the road, with just one win in 16.

Oriental Derby in Umuahia

The local derby between Enyimba and Abia Warriors in Umuahia is always a highlight. Coach Olarenwaju, Enyimba’s new head coach, will face his first official challenge in this Oriental derby. Enyimba won the reverse fixture encounter and are aiming for all three points to keep in touch with the league leaders. Enyimba have historically had the upper hand with 10 wins in their 16 meetings, with Abia Warriors claiming just three victories. This season, Enyimba has won three and drawn one of their last four derbies, while Abia Warriors have two wins and three defeats in five Oriental derbies.

Relegation battle in Awka

Relegation-threatened Gombe United and Heartland will clash at the Awka City Stadium on Sunday. This match will be crucial in determining the gap between both teams going into the last six matches in the season. Historically, Gombe United have the edge with six wins out of their 13 encounters, while Heartland has four victories and three draws.

All matches will be played on Sunday from 4 p.m. and you can catch the action on StarTimes.

Fixtures

Plateau United vs. Niger Tornadoes

Enugu Rangers vs. Bayelsa United

Rivers United vs. Sporting Lagos

Katsina United vs. Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars vs. Bendel Insurance

Heartland vs. Gombe United

Lobi Stars vs. Akwa United

Kano Pillars vs. Doma United

Kwara United vs. Remo Stars

Abia Warriors vs. Enyimba.

