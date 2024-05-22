Newly installed Super Eagles coach Finidi George has a somewhat “unpopular” take on debates around tactics in football.

Currently on a media tour to familiarise himself with the media before settling down into the enormous task ahead of him with the national team, George, in an interview on Brila FM, declared he will prioritise a winning mentality and player understanding over rigid formations.

“My philosophy is to win,” George declared. This straightforward approach, some say, reflects George’s playing career, where he carved a name for himself as a dynamic winger/forward for clubs like Ajax, Real Betis, and the Super Eagles.

However, George goes beyond the mere desire for victory. He emphasises player interpretation of the game: “For me, formation is not that important, because if players interpret when to attack and when to defend and do it well, there won’t be problems.”

Tactical flexibility

The 62-cap former Nigeria international believes tactical flexibility is key. He highlights formations like the 3-5-2 and the 4-4-2 as mere starting points. “You can play any formation,” he says, “but if the players know they have to attack or defend, the team won’t have problems.”

According to George, this approach is reminiscent of successful teams like Manchester City and Arsenal, known for their fluid playing styles and ability to adapt within a game. “That is what these teams do,” says George, “but the difference is that players recognise these moments.”

Football analysts believe the crux of George’s philosophy lies in empowering his players to be tactically intelligent.

“By prioritising game awareness and a winning mentality over a specific formation, George hopes to unlock the full potential of the Super Eagles,” said Bosun Kolawole, a sports journalist.

George has already overseen two friendly matches as interim coach, securing a victory against Ghana’s Black Stars but suffering a defeat against Mali’s Eagles.

The Super Eagles will host South Africa in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 7 June.

The three-time African champions will then travel to face Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan three days later.

FIFA makes changes

Meanwhile, the world governing body, FIFA, has made some changes to the officiating team of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Benin Republic and Nigeria.

The changes have seen Ethiopian official Bamlak Tessema Weyesa, who was originally designated as referee for the encounter being replaced by Gabonese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho.

Weyesa’s compatriots, Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizaw Belachew, have been retained as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2, respectively.

However, another Ethiopian, Tewodros Mitiku, earlier designated as the fourth official, has been replaced by Cameroonian Antoine Max Effa Essouma.

The originally designated referee assessor, match commissioner, and security officer retain their places in the matchday 4 encounter, which comes up only three days after the Super Eagles versus Bafana Bafana clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

