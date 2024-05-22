The lineup for the Europa League final between Italian side Atalanta and Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen has been released, with just one of the three Nigerians starting.

Gian Piero Gasperini has chosen Ademola Lookman to start on the left wing for Atalanta, forming an attacking trio with Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca.

However, Nigerian players Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella will begin the match on the bench, as Xavi Alonso opted for Amine Adli as Bayer Leverkusen’s striker. Lookman enters the game with two goals in his previous ten Europa League appearances.

Seeking to extend their remarkable 51-game unbeaten streak this season, Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen enter the final with Victor Boniface, the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season, as a key asset, having scored five goals in their Europa League campaign.

Nathan Tella, with one goal and one assist in 10 appearances, could be another potential game-changer off the bench.

The final will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin and kicks off at 8 p.m., Nigerian time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

