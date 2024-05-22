Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets striker, Rapha Adams, is brimming with confidence after his winning goal against Niger at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship in Ghana,
He has vowed that the team will put in a strong performance to secure victory against Togo on Wednesday in their final group game.
Following their narrow 1-0 win over Niger, Adams acknowledged the team’s struggles.
“We thank God for the victory over Niger. It was a tough game. No game is easy, and we know that the game against Togo will be another tough one as well,” he told thenff.com in Accra, Ghana.
However, Adams emphasized the team’s collective spirit: “We will defend, attack, and score as a team by the grace of God. We have been working hard in training and we will work harder on match day. Our coaches have been teaching us a lot, and if we can interpret everything we have been taught very well against Togo, we will come out victorious.”
Key Match
The match against Togo is crucial for the Golden Eaglets‘ qualification to the semi-finals. Currently, Nigeria and Burkina Faso are tied on points (4) in Group B, with Burkina Faso holding the lead due to a superior goal difference. Victory over Togo would guarantee the Eaglets a strong position for advancement.
After starting on a shaky note with a barren draw against Burkina Faso, Coach Manu Garba’s boys stepped up with a slim win against Niger which brought some relief.
The Eaglets more than ever need to sharpen their finishing if they want to retain their WAFU B title.
Despite the initial setback, reasons for optimism remain.
The Eaglets displayed promise during pre-tournament friendlies, winning six, drawing two, and losing only one of their nine matches.
Host Ghana already secured a semi-final spot.
To avoid a potentially tricky encounter against the in-form host nation in the semi-finals, the Eaglets need to secure the top spot in Group B.
Like it was in Group A, the top two teams from Group B will progress into the semi-final.
