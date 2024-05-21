Jurgen Klopp’s almost a decade-long tenure at Liverpool ended last Sunday at Anfield, where the Reds played their last game of the season against Wolves.

Klopp announced his impending departure at the end of the season in January.

Liverpool have now appointed former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to replace the outgoing German, and the confirmation announcement was made on Monday evening.

Slot has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the helm until the summer of 2027, per Sky Sports.

During his time at the helm, Klopp transformed Liverpool into a force to be reckoned with in the EPL, consistently challenging for the league title and the Champions League. His impressive haul of trophies includes the 2019 UEFA Champions League, 2020 Premier League, 2022 FA Cup, and two Carabao Cup trophies in 2022 and 2024, as well as the 2019 Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The incoming manager had a three-year stint at Feyenoord, where he oversaw 150 games, with an impressive record of 98 wins, 29 draws, and 23 defeats. His attacking prowess and success at Feyenoord earned him recognition among Europe’s top five leagues.

Carragher expresses concerns over Slot’s appointment

However, his appointment has been met with mixed feelings, as former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher expressed concerns about the appointment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Carragher believes Slot’s appointment is hinged on a dearth of better managers, stating, “From Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump, and I think it shows at this moment that there’s probably a dearth of real top managers out there when you look at who Liverpool are going for.”

He also highlighted the differences between Slot’s situation and those of previous Liverpool managers, such as Rafa Benitez and Klopp, who had more impressive resumes when they took the reins.

“I don’t think it’s like Benitez coming in or Klopp,” he said. “Benitez coming in on the back of two La Liga titles and a UEFA Cup, or Klopp winning a couple of league titles and getting to a Champions League final. Liverpool were actually in a different space then.

“That Liverpool team, certainly under Benitez, that I was part of, we were the team trying to qualify for the top four. The same with Klopp when he came in.

“But Liverpool are in a different era now. They fancy themselves to challenge for the Premier League every season. Next season, in the Champions League, they’d expect to get to the quarterfinals at least.

“I think it’s a huge jump, but he’s obviously a great coach with a great track record so far. We’ll see.”

Despite these reservations, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has praised Slot’s attacking style, likening it to Pep Guardiola’s approach.

“He’s not only been a successful manager, he’s also been hugely impressive with his playing style of very attack-minded, Pep Guardiola-style football.”

Slot resumes at Anfield on 1 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

