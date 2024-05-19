Nigeria joined Burkina Faso at the top of group B of the WAFU B U17 Championship after a lone goal defeat of Niger Republic at the University of Accra Stadium on Sunday.

Rapha Adams’ powerful header in the 31st minute was the difference between the two West African neighbours in a match in which Nigeria played the final 27 minutes with ten men after Chibuike Okorie was shown the red card.

Victory means the five-time world champions climbed to four points, the same as Burkina Faso, ahead of the closing day of group B attrition on Wednesday.

While the Eaglets confront group whipping boys Togo at the Accra Sports Stadium, Burkina Faso will square up to three-pointer Niger Republic at the University of Accra Stadium.

A draw against the Togolese team on Wednesday will guarantee the Eaglets a place in the tournament’s semi-finals.

GROUP B RESULTS

Burkina Faso 0 Nigeria 0

Niger Rep 3 Togo 2

Togo 0 Burkina Faso 2

Nigeria 1 Niger Republic 0

