Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have secured a historic fourth-straight Premier League title after blowing out West Ham 3-1 in the season’s final game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City, with a two-point cushion, only needed to win to be sure of the title, and that was what they did even though their title rivals Arsenal snatched a late win against Everton.

The Cityzens had a dream start, with Phil Foden thumping a finish high into the net from a Bernardo Silva pass.

The EPL Player of the season was on hand to double City’s lead in the 18th minute

Doku delivered a lovely pass, and Foden, well-placed, simply passed the ball into the net from 14 yards with his left foot.

But what initially looked like one-way traffic changed when Ghanian forward Mohammed Kudus pulled one back for the Hammers.

It was a stunning overhead kick from the West Ham player, who took one touch from the corner before thumping the ball into the net with a brilliant finish.

With the game delicately poised at 2-1, City knew they still had work to do in the second half.

After toiling in the early exchanges, they found a way to double their lead just before the hour mark.

The ball broke to Rodri on the edge of the box, and the Spaniard literally passed the ball into the net from 18 yards to make it 3-1 for City.

With Sunday’s success, City now have the sixth title in seven seasons under Guardiola, making the competitiveness of the world’s most-watched league now being questioned.

Arsenal second best again

Unfortunately, Arsenal, who finished second last year, couldn’t finish any better this season despite a fiercer contest and a remarkable performance which saw the Gunners breaking a couple of records.

Mikel Arteta’s men needed to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium and hope City fail to win if they are to end their 20-year wait

Though they picked a 2-1 win over the Toffees, it wasn’t enough to swing the title race in their favour.

Going into Sunday’s match, Arsenal was nearly flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw away to City in 17 league matches.

However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month proved to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until their recent stumbles.

More to follow…

