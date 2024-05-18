Bayer Leverkusen are just 90 minutes away from completing an unbeaten season in the Bundesliga. After dethroning record champions Bayern Munich to win their first-ever league title, the Werkself are now on the brink of becoming the first team in Bundesliga history to go an entire season unbeaten—a feat Bayern have never achieved.

Despite Bayern’s 33 titles, they have never gone through a season without a loss. However, Xabi Alonso’s team is now only one point away from this historic achievement as they prepare to host Augsburg at the Bay Arena on Saturday, a feat that would undoubtedly make Bayern envious.

Alonso took over a struggling Leverkusen side last October, steering them from the threat of relegation to a sixth-place finish. The goal for the 2023/24 season was to maintain momentum and secure a UEFA Champions League spot. Against all odds, this campaign has turned into a historic one.

In an interview last week, Alonso acknowledged this almost unbelievable transformation: “Our main goal at the start of the season was to finish in the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

“Beyond that, we wanted to play well and become a good team. In August, it wasn’t realistic to target winning the Bundesliga. But after a few games, I thought we could have a good campaign. What we have achieved is great, but now we have to finish what we started and make this a historic season.”

No history would be sweeter than achieving what even the great Bayern has not: going a full season unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen has faced many close calls but has mastered the art of scoring beyond the 90-minute mark to preserve their unbeaten record.

Near defeats and draws turned into wins in the Bundesliga

Matchday Opponent Time Goal Scorer Matchday 4 vs. Bayern Munich [A] 94th minute Equaliser Ezekiel Palacios Matchday 18 vs. Augsburg[A] 94th minute Winner Ezekiel Palacios Matchday 19 vs. RB Leipzig[A] 91st minute Winner Piero Hincapie Matchday 27 vs. Hoffenheim [H] 91st minute Winner Patrick Schick Matchday 30 vs. Borussia Dortmund [A] 97TH minute Equaliser Josip Stanisic

This season, they have scored 17 goals after the 90th minute mark across the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Europa League. If they find themselves trailing on Saturday, fans can count on Alonso’s ‘Neverkusen’ team to pull off a late-game miracle.

Leverkusen will aim for further glory if they maintain their unbeaten streak against Augsburg.

On 22 May, they will face Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta in Dublin for the UEFA Europa League title, followed by a clash against Bundesliga 2 side Kaiserslautern at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the DFB Pokal Cup three days later.

The treble achieved would mean they go unbeaten for a whole season, in all competitions – an unprecedented achievement – but first of all, Augsburg on Saturday.

