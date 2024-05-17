The highly anticipated inaugural edition of the Digital Scouting Africa U-18 Championship is gearing up for kickoff, with eight teams confirmed to vie for glory.

The tournament will take place from 23 to 26 May at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Organisers, Tosmicom Sports Agency, have promised an exciting display of young talent.

All participating players fall within the U-18 age bracket, ensuring a fast-paced, energetic brand of football.

The eight teams have been divided into Groups A and B.

Group A promises a thrilling battle for the top two positions, featuring Seamoriow FA, MKA International FC, Superstars United FC, and Africa’s Elite FC North.

Group B is no less competitive, with Africa’s Elite FC South, Cyan FC, D Shack FA, and Samjason FC ready to showcase their skills.

Get ready for a jam-packed opening day on 23 May with four matches scheduled.

The tournament kicks off at 8:00 a.m. with Seamoriow FA facing off against MKA International FC. Following that, Africa’s Elite FC South will lock horns with Cyan FC.

In the afternoon, Superstars United FC will take on Africa’s Elite FC North, and the final match of the day will see D Shack FA clash with Samjason FC.

Day two promises even more action. The early morning whistle will blow at 8:00 a.m. for the match between Cyan FC and Samjason FC. MKA International FC and Superstars United FC will take centre stage for the second match.

The afternoon fixtures will feature D Shack FA facing off against Africa’s Elite FC South, while Africa’s Elite FC North will battle Seamoriow FA to round out the day.

With a strong line-up of talented young players and a well-structured schedule, the Digital Scouting Africa U-18 Championship promises to be an exciting event for fans and scouts alike.

