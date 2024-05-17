Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba has reflected on his team’s shaky start in the WAFU B U-17 Championship taking place in Ghana.

While attributing his team’s 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship to inadequate preparation, Coach Garba is positive of better days ahead for his team.

Despite dominating Thursday’s game, the Golden Eaglets, who are the defending champions, couldn’t break through Burkina Faso’s defence.

Garba acknowledged this, saying, “The match against Burkina Faso was only the first international game by the team. Burkina Faso were better prepared than us. They went on a playing tour, just like Ghana.”

However, Garba remained optimistic. “But hopefully we will get better as the tournament progresses,” he said.

Despite the draw, Coach Garba expressed pride in the Golden Eaglets’ performance. Though they missed out on the win, Nigeria created several scoring opportunities, particularly late in the game.

Promising Team

Garba highlighted the team’s cohesion: “We are proud of our team’s performance. Although we didn’t secure the win, our players showed great teamwork and sportsmanship. We look forward to our next match and the opportunity to continue growing and improving. The boys will get better with experience and exposure.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

While the Eaglets displayed skill and fluency, a downpour in the final minutes disrupted the flow of the game, making control and passing difficult.

READ ALSO: Golden Eaglets stumble in WAFU B U17 Championship opener

The Golden Eaglets go up against their counterparts from the Niger Republic on Sunday evening (6 p.m. Ghana time; 7 p.m. Nigeria) with renewed hope and vigour to pick up the three points that will

enhance their chances of a place in the last four.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

