Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba has reflected on his team’s shaky start in the WAFU B U-17 Championship taking place in Ghana.
While attributing his team’s 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship to inadequate preparation, Coach Garba is positive of better days ahead for his team.
Despite dominating Thursday’s game, the Golden Eaglets, who are the defending champions, couldn’t break through Burkina Faso’s defence.
Garba acknowledged this, saying, “The match against Burkina Faso was only the first international game by the team. Burkina Faso were better prepared than us. They went on a playing tour, just like Ghana.”
However, Garba remained optimistic. “But hopefully we will get better as the tournament progresses,” he said.
Despite the draw, Coach Garba expressed pride in the Golden Eaglets’ performance. Though they missed out on the win, Nigeria created several scoring opportunities, particularly late in the game.
Promising Team
Garba highlighted the team’s cohesion: “We are proud of our team’s performance. Although we didn’t secure the win, our players showed great teamwork and sportsmanship. We look forward to our next match and the opportunity to continue growing and improving. The boys will get better with experience and exposure.”
While the Eaglets displayed skill and fluency, a downpour in the final minutes disrupted the flow of the game, making control and passing difficult.
The Golden Eaglets go up against their counterparts from the Niger Republic on Sunday evening (6 p.m. Ghana time; 7 p.m. Nigeria) with renewed hope and vigour to pick up the three points that will
enhance their chances of a place in the last four.
