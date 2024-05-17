Former Super Eagles forward and captain Nwankwo Kanu said that grassroots football development remains a key factor in discovering great players for the country.

Kanu stated this at a five-day football scouting exercise to identify and recruit young talents at the Sani Abacha stadium on Thursday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised by the Kano-based grassroots club Azuba FC, designed to provide a platform for young players to excel.

Speaking to NAN after the training session, Kanu emphasised the need for Nigerian football administrators and government at all levels to think toward embracing grassroots football development.

According to him, a well-coordinated grassroots football programme will engender the development of sports in the country.

Kanu, the chairperson of Enyimba International Football Club, announced a partnership with the Kano-based team, with a collaboration aimed at developing young, talented players.

He said that Enyimba FC had entered into a partnership with a foreign club interested in young, talented players and hopes to extend the relationship beyond player recruitment to kit sponsorship and facility development.

The former Nigerian international expressed satisfaction with the Azuba FC structure and highlighted the potential for talented young player development.

“Our target is to support and assess the young, talented players, to see their qualities and harness the players as Kano State has abundant talents,” Kanu said.

Ifeanyi Ekwueme, sporting director of Enyimba International FC, said their mission was to assess the quality of players in Kano and offer them a chance to join Enyimba.

Ekwueme said the collaboration aims to enhance football and technical development between the two clubs while capitalising on the abundant talents in the state.

Earlier, Azuba FC Chairman, Ahmad Zubairu, said the partnership would be a turning point for the team as it would help the youths develop their talent.

“The exercise will help in developing Kano players and improve their skills to become better footballers that will feature for the country at all levels,” he said.

According to him, the partnership between the two teams will further promote the team’s engagement with young, talented players.

He recognised the efforts of Enyimba FC in prioritising their youth team and investing in grassroots football development.

Some players who spoke with NAN commended Azuba FC and Enyimba FC for allowing them to showcase their talents and promised to work hard to achieve their goals.

(NAN)

