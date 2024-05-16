The historic city of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State has been selected to host the inaugural edition of the Digital Scouting Africa U-18 Championship.

Organisers Tosmicom Sports Agency announced in a press release that the four-day tournament will be held at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, from 23 to 26 May.

Eight teams will compete for the title.

“This tournament marks the culmination of the first two phases of our Digital Scouting Africa program,” explained Adebayo Oluwasegun, CEO of Tosmicom Sports Agency and Founder of Digital Scouting Africa.

The programme began with a “Talent Identification” phase, scouting five states and seven cities across Nigeria: Okpanam (Delta State), Jos South and Jos North (Plateau State), Kaduna, Makurdi and Gboko (Benue State), and Uyo.

“The goal of this phase was to identify exceptional young players,” Oluwasegun continued. “We then invited them to a training camp to build team cohesion and prepare them for the next stage.”

The selected players have been integrated into three teams: Africa’s Elite South, Africa’s Elite North, and Cyan FC (owned by an investor). These teams, along with five “randomly invited teams” featuring talented young players, will compete in the scouting championship.

“We’ve faced challenges throughout the process,” Oluwasegun acknowledged, “but we’re grateful for the support of our financial partner/investor, Cyan Excellence Investment Nig. Ltd, and all the coordinators who made the Talent Identification phase a success.”

“We’re looking forward to an exciting tournament in Ijebu-Ode, starting May 23rd. We expect all the teams to give their best performances.”

