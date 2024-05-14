Erling Haaland was the hero on Tuesday, scoring twice to propel Manchester City to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash in North London.

While the three points secured by City puts them on the cusp of an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, Tuesday’s result meant the end of the road for Spurs in their bid to finish in top four.

High Haaland

The Norwegian striker opened his account with a tap-in just four minutes after the break, expertly converting Kevin De Bruyne’s delightful low cross.

The opening half offered little in the way of clear-cut chances, with both sides’ defenses holding firm.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Phil Foden came closest for their respective teams, but neither could find the breakthrough.

With the contest even at half time, many Arsenal fans were hoping their City rivals could hold the visitors all the way.

However, City emerged from the break with renewed purpose, and their dominance was soon rewarded.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead within minutes of the restart, but De Bruyne’s fierce effort was superbly kept out by Vicario.

However, the Italian could do nothing to prevent Haaland’s opener moments later.

Spurs had their own moments with a couple of chances that could have seen them salvaging a point but they were wasteful and failed to make the chances count.

In one of the occasions, Brennan Johnson capitalised on a loose pass from Manuel Akanji, sending Heung-Min Son through on goal. However, Son squandered the golden opportunity, firing a tame effort straight at substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Ortega’s crucial save proved pivotal as City sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

Jeremy Doku was brought down in the penalty area by Pedro Porro, and Haaland stepped up coolly to convert the spot-kick, sending City into raptures.

Haaland with the brace against Spurs now has 38 goals to his name across all competitions this season

