HB Utility Boys have emerged as the new champions of the annual JOF U-13 Cup football tournament.

The Ilupeju-based team at the weekend thumped Zamadek Football Club 3-0 at the University of Lagos Sports Centre in Akoka, Yaba Lagos, to win the fifth edition of the highly-rated football tournament.

Watched by dignitaries who included the Managing Director of the sponsor company, JOF Nigeria Ltd, Olusegun Olugboyegun, and a host of others, the HB Utility Boys took the cleaners with a comprehensive victory in the final match.

In the third-place match, also decided at the UNILAG sports centre, Latoyam FC from Coker Aguda defeated Orile Iganmu’s Strong Dove FC 1-0.

Renewed Hope

Mr Olugboyegun explained that the tournament should give hope to grassroots players, adding that he was pleased with the football talent shown by the young players. He expects some children to play in the Nigerian national teams in the future.

” I am very happy with what I saw today. The players participating in this tournament are not only 13 years old, but some are also ten years old, and I understand that the Captain of HB Utility is a 9-year-old. The boys we saw today were also promising, so they are young with promising futures.

” Now that this tournament is over this year, we will select some of those who will join the JOF All-Stars team. Since they will be over the age of 13, 14 and 15 at that time, they will spend the next few months in camp playing with their age groups before the team will be disbanded. While in the camp, we will expose them to other things outside the pitch, teach them to make them believe that their talents can see them through in life,” Mr Olugboyegun said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The champions returned home with trophies, gift bags and N750,000, while the first runners won N500,000, and the second and third runners won N350,000 and N250,000, respectively.

The Most Valuable Player of the tournament was Ayomide Atiga from the HB Utility team, the highest scorer was Agbolade Abdullahi from the Zamadek Boys team, and the best goalkeeper of the tournament was Steve Oyerinde from the HB Utility team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

