Former Super Eagles forward and Assistant Manager to Jose Peseiro, Finidi George, was officially unveiled as the 41st manager of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, on Monday in Abuja.

Present at the unveiling were the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, led by Ibrahim Gusau. Though details of the contract were not explicitly revealed, it is thought to be for an initial 12-month period, which may coincide with the next Nations Cup tournament in Morocco.

“As a student of the University of Calabar in those days, I used to go to the UJ Esuene Stadium to watch Calabar Rovers, which included Finidi George. I am excited to see him seated here as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles,” stated Mr Enoh.

Finidi’s immediate concern, though, is getting the Eagles back on track in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, As he said, “My first target is to make sure that we are in line to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning the upcoming two matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.”

He continued, “The 2025 AFCON qualifiers will soon start and we must also be prepared for those as well. I know what the NFF wants, as it is boldly written in the contract, and I will work very hard to add value to the team and put myself in the position to earn even more than I will be earning from the take-off.”

The NFF president revealed they had a plethora of applicants for the job after Peseiro’s contract expired in March and that a rigorous process led to Finidi’s appointment. “When we returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, we began the search for a new head coach.

“There was a plethora of foreign applicants, far more than the indigenous applicants. However, we undertook a thorough process that has produced an indigenous coach, and we are very happy about that. Finidi George was part of the technical crew that came close to winning the AFCON, and we have faith in him that he will lead the team to the title next time.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Finidi revealed that only the best will be invited for national assignments. “I have always had a cordial relationship with all the players as an assistant coach. I am still the same person even as Head Coach now, only that the title has changed.

“There will be no controversy regarding a relationship with the players. These are professional players and we have to give them what they’re used to in Europe; you don’t need to slap anyone to get him to do the right thing.

“I will try my best to ensure the team starts functioning properly and we start winning games again. There is no pressure on me; I have tough skin. I just want to call for your support. I know this is not an easy job, but with the support of everyone, we can achieve our objectives,” Finidi added.

The Eagles will host Bafana Bafana on 7 June and will travel to next-door neighbours, Benin, on 10 June. After two matches in Group C, the Eagles sit third with two points. Rwanda leads the group with four points while South Africa sits second with three points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

