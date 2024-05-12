Leandro Trossard‘s 20th-minute goal secured a vital three points for Arsenal in their tight Premier League encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

This is the first time the Gunners have won three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United in 26 years.

With the Gunners coming into the Super Sunday clash, two points adrift, they knew there was no room for errors.

Mikel Arteta’s men created a handful of chances in the match but only managed to convert one chance, which was good enough.

Manchester United started brightly, putting pressure on the Arsenal defence in the opening minutes.

However, the Gunners weathered the storm and took the lead midway through the first half.

Kai Havertz provided a delightful assist for Trossard, who tapped the ball in from close range.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The Red Devils responded by pushing for an equaliser but found the Arsenal defence resolute.

David Raya, who has already won the Golden Gloves Award for the season, made some crucial saves to keep his side ahead.

Both sides made substitutions in the second half, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

Expectedly, Manchester United threw everything forward in the dying minutes, but Arsenal held on to claim a crucial win that has seen them move back to the top spot with just one more game to end the season.

With Sunday’s result, Arsenal have won a Premier League game at Old Trafford for just the second time in the last 17 away games against Manchester United.

And it’s the first time they have done the league double against them since 2007.

More than the flattering statistics, Arsenal will be hoping for a Man City slip when they take on Tottenham Hotspur so they can be in pole position going into the final game of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

