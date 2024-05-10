Ademola Lookman’s career has gone up several notches since he signed for Serie A side Atalanta in 2022.

Lookman has since become an essential player for the Nigerian national team, and his performances last January took the Super Eagles to the AFCON final, which they narrowly lost to Cote d’Ivoire.

But it is in Serie that his football skills are showcased weekly, and he continues to shine for Atalanta.

The 26-year-old forward scored the first goal in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Marseille, which sent his team to a first-ever European final, which they will contest against Bayer Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten this season, in Dublin on 22 May.

Speaking after the history-making win over Marseille, Lookman described Leverkusen as a great side whilst quickly adding that Atalanta are also a great side.

“Yes, we made history, Lookman said in an interview immediately after the encounter—a fantastic performance from the team. We’re in the final. We’re going to Dublin, so we’re very, very happy. I’m very happy with the goal, obviously, and helping the team in any way I can. So, yeah, I’m pleased.

On Leverkusen, Lookman said, “They are a top team, a top side, and we are in the final against them. We are a top side also. We are in the final. We showed that this season with our results and where we are now. We are in the Coppa Italia final, the UEFA Europa League final, and so we are looking forward to that.”

In the final, Lookman will be up against two compatriots in the Leverkusen team-Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, who are also seeking a history-making season after going 49 matches unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Atalanta have only ever won one trophy since the club was formed in 1907-the 1963 Coppa Italia triumph. They defeated Torino 3-1 in the final, but they hope to snag a double this season under the management of 66-year-old Gian Piero Gasperini.

In the 2023/24 season, Lookman played ten matches in the Europa League, scoring twice and giving one assist. In Serie A, he has played 28 matches and been involved in 15 goals. He scored nine and provided six assists, while in the Coppa Italia, he featured twice and scored once.

Currently sitting fifth on the Serie A table, Lookman and Atalanta can solidify their Champions League-chasing credentials with a win against Roma, whom they host at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Their Coppa Italia opponents are record winners Juventus on 15 May at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

