Real Madrid, 14-time UEFA Champions League winners were two minutes away from losing out to Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s second leg but Joselu rose off the bench to score two goals in five minutes to send Carlo Ancelotti’s team into an 18th final.

A mentality of never say die was how Jude Bellingham explained the comeback in the after-match interview after Real performed another escape act from apparent defeat.

With the first leg tied 2-2, Real Madrid were on top of their game from the off, but despite all their possession, it was Bayern Munich that took the lead through Alphonso Davies in the 68th minute after another breakaway from the German side.

Harry Kane found the substitute and cut in on his weaker right foot, but he unleashed a right foot blast that flew past Andriy Lunin. It was totally against the run of play, but it was a lead that showed all the nuances of football.

Jamal Musiala had threatened two minutes before Bayern took the lead, but Real did not heed the warning and then conceded. Ancelotti responded with a double substitution by sending on Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga.

The Bernabeu erupted when the ball careered off Nacho and past Neuer in the 72nd minute, but after a VAR review, World Cup referee Szymon Marciniak rightly ruled that Nacho had pushed Joshua Kimmich in the face before scoring.

Joselu and Brahim Diaz came on for Rodrygo and Federico Valverde in the 81st minute as Vinicius Junior blasted over from inside the box from a pass from Antonio Rudiger.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

READ ALSO: Heartbreak for PSG as Hummels heads Dortmund into Champions League final

Joselu was to become the hero, but it was a surprise mistake from Neuer, who fumbled a shot from Vinicius, and Joselu gobbled up the rebound to bring Madrid on par in the 88th minute.

But the drama was not over.

With pressure mounting, Thomas Tuchel took off Harry Kane and Musiala, but it was Real who got the winner. A free kick was not well cleared, and Nacho found Rudiger down the left flank, and his cross was prodded home from Joselu. Bayern hands went up for offside, but after another review from VAR, the goal was awarded, and Real were through to another final.

Nine minutes were added on, but despite a controversial call by the assistant referee when Matthijs de Ligt put the ball in the net, it was Real’s day again in the Champions League.

According to Sky Sports, “Tuchel is the last manager to beat Real in the Bernabeu in Europe, when he led Chelsea to a 3-2 win in 2022 – although they lost that quarter-final on aggregate.” Tuchel also lost 4-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances against Dortmund in the final to be hosted by Wembley Stadium on 1 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

