The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has been in the news and abuzz with excitement after superstar Israel Adesanya was spotted wearing an Enyimba jersey.

The UFC champion took to his X account to post a photo of himself donning the away Enyimba jersey, captioning it “Soaring to new heights… Pray you keep up the pace” with the Nigerian flag, eagle, and star emojis.

Adesanya has built himself an impressive legacy in the UFC. From 2019 to 2022, he was the Middleweight champion and defended his title successfully five times.

The Nigeria-born New Zealander ranks second all-time for winning streaks and title fights in the division. He is also tied for first in knockdowns landed, according to the UFC record book

Enyimba, the defending NPFL champions, quickly latched onto the moment, quoting Adesanya’s tweet and responding with “Champions always look good in our strip 💪🏿😎 Soar on @stylebender ✨#ChampionsUnited”.

The team’s chairperson, Papillo Kanu Nwankwo, has been praised for making Enyimba appealing to fans and brands, attracting sponsors from home and abroad.

Fans have been thrilled to see Adesanya, a global sports icon, sporting the Enyimba jersey, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) tweeted, “Former UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya seen rocking Enyimba FC of Aba’s 3rd kit and it’s a beauty!!!! I need to get this jersey for myself and special kudos goes to Enyimba FC Chairman, legendary Papillo, Kanu Nwankwo.”

Also, respected journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) commended Adesanya for giving the Enyimba jersey an international appeal, but also called for more effort to be put into making the NPFL a bigger brand. “We can all play our part and make the NPFL a big brand and product… Making the NPFL better needs serious work and years of consistency and implementation of new policies. Thank you @stylebender for adding brand value to @EnyimbaFC and NPFL 💚.”

Many are happy the buzz around Adesanya’s Enyimba jersey has spotlighted the NPFL and the club, showcasing the potential for Nigerian football to gain international recognition and appeal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

