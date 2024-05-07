Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina’s Nottingham Forest have lost their appeal against the independent commission over the deduction of four points by the EPL set-up body over their overspending since their promotion to the top flight.

The Premier League’s independent commission took decisive action in March, docking Nottingham Forest four points after the club admitted to violating Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) by exceeding their spending limit by £34.5 million over three years.

Despite this setback, Forest secured a crucial win against Sheffield United last weekend, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation. They currently sit 17th on the table, three points above the drop zone, with two games left.

What happened?

Nottingham Forest were handed a four-point deduction following a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) by an independent commission set up by the EPL last January.

The commission reported that Forest had accrued losses that exceeded the allowed amount over the three-year reporting cycle ending in the 2022–23 season.

Since gaining promotion in 2022, Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, has spent a whopping £250 million ($318 million) on over 40 players.

Having pleaded guilty, they were charged a four-point deduction for their honesty under the guidelines stated by the commission, which said the club could have been “fined or deducted points for the breach.”

