Three Nigerians stole the show in a thrilling 1-1 draw between Udinese and Napoli at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday night.

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive goalscoring form, netting his 15th league goal of the season for Napoli.

It seemed his strike would be enough to secure victory, but Isaac Success emerged as the unlikely hero for Udinese with a dramatic late equaliser.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring with a header, Isaac Success scored the late equalizer, Maduka Okoye featured, in Napoli’s #SerieA draw vs Udinese.#UdineseNapoli pic.twitter.com/5xF4Wsy1MQ — Home of Nigerian Football (@EaglesTrackerNG) May 6, 2024

Udinese’s goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, was a constant presence throughout the match, making crucial saves that earned his team a share of the spoils.

Despite the draw, the Friulani remain in the relegation zone, although they are just two points adrift of safety.

Okoye was called into action early, denying a dangerous free-kick and thwarting a Napoli counter-attack.

Both sides had opportunities in the first half, with Lazar Samardzic and Jens Cajuste coming close for Udinese.

However, it was Napoli who broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Matteo Politano delivered a pinpoint cross, and Osimhen rose above his defenders to head home from close range; scoring in the same net where he had helped Napoli secure the Scudetto a year ago.

Udinese refused to surrender, and Keinan Davis tested Meret with a powerful shot. Okoye continued to shine, bravely rushing out to deny Osimhen another scoring opportunity.

Meret nearly conceded from a dangerous Samardzic corner, while Osimhen had a goal ruled offside in the 79th minute.

Napoli continued to press, with Okoye making a crucial save from Osimhen and denying Cyril Ngonge on the rebound.

#UdineseNapoli 1-1 90+2’ – SUCCEEESS!!! Sponda di testa di Kristensen, Success si prende la palla e di forza la spinge in porta! ⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #WePlayForU pic.twitter.com/HupNpi6tUd — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) May 6, 2024

However, the drama unfolded in the 92nd minute. Kristensen headed down a cross, and Success capitalised on the opportunity, controlling the ball and turning it in from a close range to secure a dramatic late equaliser for Udinese.

This marked his first Serie A goal in over a year.

