Another defeat for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s season that promised so much at the beginning threatens to end in a whimper as Ange Postecoglu’s team suffered a fourth consecutive loss in the English Premier League on Sunday at Anfield to Liverpool.

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a dominant 4-2 win at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah scoring and assisting to take his season tally to 17 goals and ten assists. It is the third consecutive season that the Egyptian has scored and assisted in double digits.

Meanwhile, his goal was the 12th goal against Tottenham, the most scored against a European opponent after Manchester United, against whom he has registered 14.

Liverpool were dominant in Klopp’s second-to-last game at Anfield

Yves Bissouma had the initial opportunity for Tottenham three minutes into the game, but his shot missed the target. Shortly after, the visitors faced Mohammed Salah’s first attempt at goal in the ninth minute, which Guglielmo Vicario saved.

However, Tottenham’s defensive structure faltered when Salah’s header from Cody Gakpo’s cross found the bottom corner of the net in the 16th minute.

Luis Diaz could have doubled the lead six minutes later, but Vicario saved his attempt.

Salah missed an attempt in the 34th minute, and likewise Cody Gakpo three minutes later.

The hosts eventually doubled the lead before the halftime break, with Andy Robertson getting a tap-in to a pullout from Vicario after an attempt from Salah.

Five minutes into the second half, Gakpo scored the third goal from a header from Harvey Elliot’s cross. Elliot then scored Liverpool’s fourth with a shot in the 59th minute.

However, substitute Richarlison scored for Tottenham in the 72nd minute before he assisted Son Heung-Min for the visitors’ second goal five minutes later.

In the 86th minute, Son placed a through ball to Richarlison and his cross to Brennan Johnson, who could have fetched Tottenham’s third goal, but Joe Gomez cleared off the line.

Vicario made a last-minute save from Darwin Nunez to keep the scoreline at 4-2 in the 97th minute.

Goal rush for Chelsea

In another London derby at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino’s team delivered another impressive performance, netting five goals against West Ham.

This victory marked Chelsea’s 11th home win since December. Just like their recent triumph over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, Nicolas Jackson played a pivotal role in securing the victory for the Blues, propelling them above Manchester United in the standings.

Jackson scored two goals, supported by strikes from Cole Palmer (his 21st league goal), Conor Gallagher, and Noni Madueke.

Villa shocked

In another match, Aston Villa suffered a shock defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Despite their recent struggles in the league, the Seagulls thwarted Aston Villa’s opportunity to widen the gap in points against Tottenham in the battle for a top-four position.

Joao Pedro, after failing to convert an 87th-minute penalty, managed to tap the ball past Emiliano Martinez into the net.

