The 5th edition of the annual JOF U-13 boys’ football tournament is set for a grand finale on 12 May at the University of Lagos Sports Center, Akoka, Lagos.

The tournament, which kicked off on 11 February with 64 teams, has reached its final stages, with only four remaining to compete in the final and third-place matches.

Zamadek Boys of Lagos Island will face HB Utility of Ilupeju in the finals, while Latoya FC of Coker will meet Strong Dove of Orile in the third-place match, all to be played at the same venue.

In anticipation of the final games, a press conference was held on Thursday in Lagos, where the organisers unveiled the various trophies to be awarded to the teams. Additionally, they announced significant improvements to the prize money for the participating teams.

Increased package

Speaking with journalists, Adeyinka Adetunji, director of Strategic Support Services at JOF Nigeria Limited, the tournament sponsors, highlighted that the winner this year will walk away with a trophy and a substantial sum of N750,000.

He further mentioned that the runners-up will receive N500,000, while the third and fourth-placed teams will take home N350,000 and N250,000, respectively, along with trophies and other prizes.

Mr Adetunji emphasised the sponsor’s commitment to providing more opportunities for young players to showcase their skills.

This year’s championship saw an increase in participating teams from 32 to 64, reflecting the competition’s success in fostering hope among talented young players and leading to the creation of the JOF All-Stars Team.

“Since its inception in 2020, the competition has consistently provided a platform for young footballers under 13 to showcase their skills by competing in high-level, challenging tournaments like this,” he stated. “Over the past four years, the tournament has witnessed participation from hundreds of aspiring youths, uncovering hidden gems, promoting sportsmanship and fair play.”

“The JOF U-13 tournament has emerged as a catalyst for social cohesion and community development for our youth. Through this championship, we selected 18 players in November last year to form the JOF All-Stars team. They played friendly matches at Ademasingba Stadium, Ibadan, Abalti Barracks, Surulere, and the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State,” he added.

“These players were not only provided with training in the fundamental principles of football but also had the opportunity to travel outside of Lagos and experience new environments,” he stressed.

Gratitude

On behalf of the leadership of JOF Limited, Mr Adeyinka expressed his gratitude to all the footballers, their coaches, managers, parents, and supporters for their contribution to the championship’s success since its inception.

He also announced that, as in previous editions, the finals will see a presence from some supporting brands like Milo, Maltina, Indomie, JOF Salt, Custodian Insurance, and First Bank Nigeria PLC, among others.

The Lagos State Grassroot Soccer Association, overseeing the tournament, expressed their appreciation to JOF Nigeria Limited for their unwavering support and commitment to youth soccer development in Lagos State.

She emphasised that without the support of the company’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Olugboyegun, the competition would not be possible.

“We should also bear in mind that the true value of the competition lies not only in winning but also in the lessons learned through participation, the friendships established, and the memories created along the way,” the association stated.

