This year’s President Federation Cup competition at the national level will kick off with the men’s Round of 64 matches on Wednesday and Thursday next week (1-2 May).

The defending champions, Bendel Insurance, will be starting in Abuja against Ogun State’s Stomers Sports Club.

Aside from Abuja, Kaduna, Owerri, Lafia, Awka, Enugu, Benin City, Ibadan, Asaba, Ilorin, Aba and Kano are the centres to host the 32 matches, which will then produce the candidate teams for the Round of 32.

The women’s teams, whose competition will take off at the Round of 32, will sit out next week’s attrition but will take to the battlegrounds when the men are also fighting for slots in the Round of 16.

MEN’S ROUND OF 64 MATCHES

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Stormers SC (Ogun) – Abuja Area 3 – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs Jr. Danburan (Katsina) – Kaduna ABS – 01/05/24 – 1 p.m.

Osun United (Osun) Vs EFCC FC (FCT) – Awka – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Edel FC (Anambra) Vs Discovery Talent FC (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 02/05/24 – 1 p.m.

Zamfara United (Zamfara) Vs ABS FC (Kwara) – Abuja Bwari – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Kebbi United (Kebbi) Vs Ine Stars (Edo) – Abuja Area 3 – 01/05/24 – 1 p.m.

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Cynosure FC (Ebonyi) – Owerri – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Mighty Jets (Plateau) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Kaduna ABS – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs Karim United (Taraba) – Bauchi – 01/05/24 – 1 p.m.

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Adanimogo FC (Ondo) – Lafia – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Delta Marine (Delta) – Enugu – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Shooting Stars (Oyo) Vs Solution FC (Anambra) – Benin City – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Green Berets (Kaduna) – Ilorin – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Coal City (Enugu) Vs Ekiti United Feeders (Ekiti) – Asaba – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Beyond Limits (Ogun) Vs Hammola Int’l (Osun) – Ibadan – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Inter Lagos (Lagos) Vs May Frank (Cross River) – Asaba – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa) – Abuja Area 3 – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Rovers FC (Cross River) – Enugu – 01/05/24 – 1 p.m.

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Ilaji FC (Oyo) – Benin City – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Sporting Supreme (FCT) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Asaba – 01/05/24 – 1 p.m.

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs FC Bako (Kogi) – Kaduna ABS – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Sokoto United (Sokoto) Vs Ofirima FC (Rivers) – Lafia – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Fr. Eburuaja (Imo) – Aba – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Enyimba FC (Abia) Vs Warinje FC (Bauchi) – Ilorin – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Ekiti United (Ekiti) – Enugu 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Jedo Academy (Sokoto) – Abuja Goal Project – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Ikukuoma FC (Imo) – Aba – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Niger Tornadoes (Niger) Vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Niger) – Abuja Goal Project – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Dutse Strikers (Jigawa) – Kano – 01/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) Vs FC Basira (Nasarawa) – Enugu – 02/04/24 – 1 p.m.

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Gamji Eaglets (Taraba) – Bauchi – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Kano Pillars (Kano) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – Abuja Bwari – 02/05/24 – 4 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

