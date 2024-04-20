Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard stepped up with crucial goals as Arsenal secured a vital 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday night.

The three points secured by the Gunners propelled them back to the top of the Premier League table.

This win served as the perfect response for Mikel Arteta’s men, following their midweek disappointment of exiting the Champions League to Bayern Munich.

The Gunners dominated possession in the first half, but it was Wolves who carved out the first real chance.

Joao Gomes came close to breaking the deadlock but he could only force a spectacular save from David Raya, who tipped his close-range effort onto the post.

Though Arsenal had a couple of chances of their own afterwards, it was just before halftime they had the breakthrough.

Trossard’s shot took a fortuitous deflection off the post and looped into the net, giving the visitors a crucial lead.

Mikel Arteta’s side continued to threaten in a dominant second half, but Wolves held firm for a long period, keeping the Gunners at bay and maintaining hope for an equaliser.

Crucial goal

However, Arsenal finally broke their resilient opponents down deep into added time.

Martin Odegaard displayed composure to convert from a tight angle, sealing the win and all three points for Arsenal.

This result sees Arsenal leapfrog Manchester City into first place, although Pep Guardiola’s side still hold a game in hand.

The Gunners will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the summit when they host Chelsea in a crucial encounter on Tuesday.

