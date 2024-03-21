Nigeria’s interim coach, Finidi George, has made it clear that he won’t be taking the upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali lightly.

In an interview with thenff.com, Finidi emphasised the significance of these games, especially the clash with Ghana’s Black Stars.

He said: “They call it friendly matches, but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana.”

Finidi continued, referencing his own experience as a player: “Matches between our countries are serious duels and always seen as battles by our peoples.”

While hoping he can be retained as the substantive replacement for Jose Peseiro, Finidi recognises the importance of maintaining Nigeria’s momentum after their second-place finish at the recent Africa Cup of Nations: “We finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone expects us to maintain that high rating and be even better in a short while. Our objective is to get good results in these two matches and stay positive ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.”

Redemption clash

Ghana, who didn’t fare well at the last AFCON, will likely be looking to redeem themselves. Finidi acknowledges this, but also highlights Nigeria’s strong track record against Ghana, mentioning several past encounters where Nigeria emerged victorious.

While acknowledging injuries that have forced four players out, Finidi expresses confidence in the remaining squad:

“We will be missing four players who have pulled out due to injury but I have confidence in the team that we have here that they will wear the green-white-green with pride and with patriotic fervour.”

Strikers Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi and defenders Tyrone Ebuehi as well as Gabriel Osho all pulled out of the Ghana, Mali games with one form of injury or the other.

With only Bright Osayi-Samuel still being expected to arrive in camp, the stage is set for a historic 60th meeting between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles who undoubtedly are two African giants.

Big 60

Friday’s match will be the 60th encounter between both countries since a Jalco Cup match on 20th October 1951 ended 5-0 in favour of Nigeria.

Twenty of the previous 59 duels have ended in draws, including their last two encounters (2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches) in March 2022.

NIGERIA, GHANA IN HISTORY

20 0ct 1951 (Jalco Cup): Nigeria 5 Ghana 0

11 Oct 1953 (Jalco Cup): Ghana 1 Nigeria 0

30 Oct 1954 (Jalco Cup): Nigeria 3 Ghana 0

30 Oct 1955 (Jalco Cup): Ghana 7 Nigeria 0

27 Oct 1956 (Jalco Cup): Nigeria 3 Ghana 0

27 Oct 1957 (Jalco Cup): Ghana 3 Nigeria 3

25 Oct 1958 (Jalco Cup): Nigeria 3 Ghana 2

10 Oct 1959 (Olympics Qualifier): Nigeria 3 Ghana 1

26 Oct 1959 (Olympics Qualifier): Ghana 4 Nigeria 1

22 Nov 1959 (Jalco Cup): Ghana 5 Nigeria 2

28 Aug 1960 (WC Qualifier): Ghana 4 Nigeria 1

10 Sep 1960 (WC Qualifier): Nigeria 2 Ghana 2

9 Oct 1960 (Nkrumah Cup): Nigeria 0 Ghana 3

29 Oct 1960 (Zik Cup): Nigeria 1 Ghana 1

8 Apr 1961 (AFCON Qualifier): Nigeria 0 Ghana 0

30 Apr 1961 (AFCON Qualifier): Ghana 2 Nigeria 2

17 Dec 1961 (Friendly): Ghana 5 Nigeria 1

10 Nov 1962 (Friendly): Nigeria 0 Ghana 0

23 Feb 1963 (Nkrumah Cup); Ghana 5 Nigeria 0

30 Oct 1965 (Zik Cup): Nigeria 0 Ghana 4

7 Nov 1965 (Zik Cup): Ghana 3 Nigeria 0

23 Jan 1967 (Zik Cup): Nigeria 2 Ghana 2

12 Feb 1967 (Zik Cup): Ghana 2 Nigeria 0

22 Oct 1967 (Zik Cup): Ghana 2 Nigeria 1

23 Dec 1967 (Zik Cup): Nigeria 2 Ghana 2

10 May 1969 (WC Qualifier): Nigeria 2 Ghana 1

18 May 1969 (WC Qualifier): Ghana 1 Nigeria 1

8 Jan 1973 (All-Africa Games): Nigeria 4 Ghana 2

10 Feb 1973 (WC Qualifier): Nigeria 2 Ghana 3 – abandoned, match awarded 2-0 to Ghana

25 Feb 1973 (WC Qualifier): Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

11 Aug 1974 (Festival): Nigeria 1 Ghana 0

17 Aug 1974 (Festival): Nigeria 0 Ghana 1

24 Aug 1975 (Festival): Ghana 1 Nigeria 2

30 Aug 1975 (Festival): Ghana 3 Nigeria 0

4 Sep 1977 (Ecowas Cup): Nigeria 2 Ghana 1

8 Mar 1978 (AFCON): Ghana 1 Nigeria 1

21 July 1978 (All-Africa Games): Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

1 May 1983 (ECA Anniversary): Ghana 1 Nigeria 0

15 Oct 1983 (Olympics Qualifier): Nigeria 0 Ghana 0

30 Oct 1983 (Olympics Qualifier): Ghana 1 Nigeria 2

5 Mar 1984 (AFCON): Ghana 1 Nigeria 2

27 July 1986 (Friendly): Ghana 2 Nigeria 0

2 Sep 1990 (AFCON Qualifier): Ghana 1 Nigeria 0

13 Apr 1991 (AFCON Qualifier): Nigeria 0 Ghana 0

23 Jan 1992 (AFCON): Ghana 2 Nigeria 1

9 Mar 1994 (Friendly): Nigeria 0 Ghana 0

28 Aug 1999 (Friendly): Nigeria 0 Ghana 0

11 Mar 2001 (WC Qualifier): Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

29 July 2001 (WC Qualifier): Nigeria 3 Ghana 0

3 Feb 2002 (AFCON): Ghana 0 Nigeria 1

15 Dec 2002 (Friendly): Ghana 0 Nigeria 1

30 May 2003 (LG Cup): Nigeria 3 Ghana 1

23 Jan 2006 (AFCON): Ghana 0 Nigeria 1

6 Feb 2007 (Friendly): Ghana 4 Nigeria 1

3 Feb 2008 (AFCON): Ghana 2 Nigeria 1

28 Jan 2010 (AFCON): Ghana 1 Nigeria 0

11 Oct 2011 (Friendly): Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

25 Mar 2022 (WC Qualifier): Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

29 Mar 2022 (WC Qualifier): Nigeria 1 Ghana 1

