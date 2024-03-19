Eleven players of the 23 invited for two Super Eagles friendly matches in the March FIFA window, have arrived at the camp in Morocco.

The team is scheduled to play against Ghana and Mali on Friday, 22 and Monday, 25 March.

While other England-based players like Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are still expected at the camp, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, and Jamilu Collins have already arrived.

The official Twitter handle of the Eagles also named six other players, Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Simon Moses, Stanley Nwabali, Fisayo Bashiru, and Bruno Onyeamachi, as having arrived in camp.

Home-based player Olorunleke Ojo has also joined the team.

One injury absentee

However, Tyrone Ebuehi has been ruled out of the friendly games against Ghana and Mali because of an injury he sustained on Friday against Bologna.

The club, Empoli, reported that the defender tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Coaching arrangement

Meanwhile, the Eagles would play under an interim coach after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed former assistant to Jose Peseiro, Finidi George, (who is also the coach for Enyimba, to handle the games.

The first training is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

