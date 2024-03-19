Nigeria’s U-20 female football team, the Falconets, will take on Ghana on Thursday in the final of the women’s football event at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falconets booked their place in the finals, after defeating Uganda 2-0 in the match played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday in the first semi-final.

Ghana also defeated the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal 3-1 to book a place in the final.

The final between Nigeria and hosts Ghana will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Uganda will face Senegal to fight for the bronze medal in the event, which will be held at Cape Coast Stadium on the same day (Thursday) at 5 p.m.

NAN reports that the Falconets won the gold medal in the event at the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in 2019.

The 13th African Games, which started on 8 March, will end on 23 March. The ongoing games are being held across three cities-Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

The Christopher Danjuma-led side has scored eight goals with no concession in their three matches on the way to another African Games final.

They beat Morocco 2-0 in their first match, defeated Senegal 4-0 in their second group game, and needed two second half goals against Uganda to book their place in Thursday’s final against the hosts.

NAN

