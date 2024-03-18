Nigeria’s Falconets continued their quest to defend their African Games gold medal, defeating Uganda 2-0 in a well-fought semifinal clash at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday.

The first half was a tight affair, with both teams struggling to break each other down.

The Falconets controlled possession for much of the period but couldn’t find a way past the resolute Ugandan defence.

The second half saw the introduction of substitutes who became match-winners for Nigeria.

In the 71st minute, a double substitution brought fresh legs onto the field, with Okah Adaobi replacing Olusola Shobowale and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu coming on for Motunrayo Ezekiel.

Key changes

The changes paid immediate dividends as Adaobi broke the deadlock barely three minutes after entering the fray.

The Falconets didn’t settle for a one-goal lead and continued to press for a second.

They nearly doubled their advantage in the 84th minute but were denied by a close offside call.

However, their persistence was rewarded in the 89th minute when Okwuchukwu, another substitute, slotted home to secure a comfortable victory.

This win sends the Falconets into the final of the women’s football tournament at the African Games.

They will be aiming to repeat their success from 2019 and reclaim the gold medal.

