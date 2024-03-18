Nottingham Forest, including Nigerian stars Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina, now face a fight for Premier League survival after receiving a four-point deduction. This penalty, imposed for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, sees Forest slip into 18th place with 21 points.

This ruling was disclosed on Monday afternoon and it sees Forest drop below Luton Town, into 18th place with 21 points from 29 matches. Coincidentally, the two teams met on Matchday 29 and Forest led 1-0 until the 89th minute before Luke Berry equalised for the Hatters. The two dropped points effectively sent them into the relegation zone.

The statement read, “An independent Commission has applied an immediate four-point deduction to Nottingham Forest FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23.

“Nottingham Forest was referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold of £61 million by £34.5 million. The threshold was lower than £105 million as the club spent two seasons of the assessment period in the EFL Championship,” revealed the official Premier League website.

“The case was heard in accordance with new Premier League Rules, which provide an expedited timetable for PSR cases to be resolved in the same season the complaint is issued.”

It is no different from last season for Forest when Awoniyi effectively saved them from relegation by scoring six goals in their last four games of the season to propel his team to safety.

Forest were adjudged guilty because “Forest’s PSR calculation, dated 31 December 2023, demonstrates losses in excess of the £61m threshold applicable to Forest, as a newly promoted club. The Premier League considers that Forest’s PSR calculation results in a loss of £95,536,000, breaching the £61m threshold by £34,536,000.

Article 14.23 in the statement said, “Taking into account the arguments made by Forest, the Commission notes that its breach is serious and its position on sporting advantage has been dealt with above. The four-point sanction is not to punish Forest so much as it is to be fair to the other clubs; to give the public confidence that when a club invests as Forest did to compete in the Premier League, it still needs to comply with the PSR threshold for losses.

It added “When a club like Forest took the risk of effectively ignoring the PSR warning from its Finance Director before the January window in 2023, and rather than looking to sell players, it added players to its squad, ultimately leaving itself with just two weeks to sell Player A in the summer 2023 window, such risk-taking and “sailing close to the wind” needs a proportionate sanction to maintain the integrity of the Premier League; and to hopefully enable Forest to operate a more sustainable business in terms of PSR going forwards.”

Forest have nine matchdays until the end of the season, in which they play Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham, Wolves, Everton, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Chelsea, and Burnley on the final day on 19 May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

