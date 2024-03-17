Amad Diallo became Manchester United’s hero in a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final, scoring a last-minute extra-time winner on Sunday against Liverpool.

The Ivorian’s strike secured a 4-3 victory at Old Trafford, but his celebrations earned him a second yellow card and a sending-off.

2020 – Substitute Amad Diallo became the first Manchester United player to score and be sent off in a game since Nemanja Matic vs Manchester City in the 2020 League Cup semi-final. Cameo. pic.twitter.com/LIzHJ2ZiQz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2024

Seven-goal thriller

Erik ten Hag’s side started strong. Scott McTominay put them ahead on 10 minutes but Liverpool turned the tie around just before halftime.

First, Alexis Mac Allister’s deflected effort found the net, and then Mohamed Salah added another goal for the Reds.

The second half saw Liverpool dominate possession but fail to extend their lead.

The home side capitalised in the 86th minute through substitute Antony, forcing extra time.

Harvey Elliott thought he’d won it for Liverpool with a deflected shot in the 105th minute, but United refused to be beaten.

Marcus Rashford equalised eight minutes from the end, and another substitute, Amad Diallo, snatched victory in the dying seconds.

His celebrations, however, resulted in a red card.

Manchester United will now face Coventry City in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Ndidi, Iheanacho bow out against Chelsea

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Leicester City to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals where they will face Manchester City.

Goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer gave the Blues a comfortable lead at halftime.

However, the Foxes fought back after the break. An own goal by Axel Disasi and a stunning strike from Stephy Mavididi restored parity.

Leicester’s hopes were dashed when Callum Doyle received a red card.

Chelsea capitalised with two injury-time goals from substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke.

Chukwuemeka’s winner came in the second minute of added time, while Madueke added a flourish in the 98th minute to seal the win for under-pressure manager Mauricio Pochettino.

While Wilfred Ndidi was in action for the Foxes before he was pulled out in the 78th minute for Conor Coady, Kelechi Iheanacho did not get any playing time against Chelsea despite making the matchday squad.

Interestingly, both Nigerian players played pivotal roles when three years ago Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the 2021 FA Cup.

This year’s FA Cup semi-finals will be played at Wembley Stadium on 20 and 21 April.

There will be no replays; games level after 90 minutes will go to extra time and penalties if necessary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

