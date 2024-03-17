Following his appointment as head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Otto Addo has announced his coaching staff.

Addo has named a trio of assistants: Joseph Laumann, John Painstil, and Fatau Dauda.

They will work with him to improve the Black Stars’ performance.

Head Coach Otto Addo has appointed Joseph Laumann, John Painstil, and Fatau Dauda as our assistant coaches. Our new bosses 🤝🏾#BlackStars | @fataud1 https://t.co/hgvDDL8RYF pic.twitter.com/a6d11fU6h0 — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 16, 2024

Trusted allies

Laumann, a UEFA Pro-Licensed coach, boasts of a playing experience in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam.

His coaching career includes stints with Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English Championship.

The other backroom staff are former Ghanaian internationals John Painstil and Fatau Dauda.

Painstil, a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF License B holder, represented Ghana in two World Cups and was part of the squad that won bronze at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dauda, a former goalkeeper, played for Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold, and Orlando Pirates.

He earned 23 caps for Ghana and participated in the 2014 World Cup.

Addo returns after 15 months

Addo, the strategist behind Ghana’s victory over Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff, returns after a 15-month absence.

This follows Chris Hughton’s dismissal after Ghana’s disappointing group-stage exit at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) awarded Addo a 34-month contract on Friday, with an option to extend for two more years.

His impressive performance during a rigorous interview process convinced the selection panel.

READ ALSO:

“Otto was exceptional and highly rated by the search committee,” said GFA president Simeon-Okraku, according to CAF Online. “There were strong candidates, so the committee interviewed many to gather their insights.”

Currently with Borussia Dortmund’s coaching staff, Addo will be released for this international window before returning to Germany

The Black Stars will face Nigeria on 22 March and Uganda four days later, with both matches taking place in Marrakech, Morocco.

These friendlies will be an opportunity for Addo and his assistants to assess the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Nigeria yet to appoint a coach

Unlike Ghana, Nigeria has yet to appoint a new coach since José Peseiro’s departure at the end of February.

Reports suggest assistant coach Finidi George might lead the Super Eagles in the upcoming friendlies, possibly positioning himself for the permanent role.

Other former Nigerian internationals, including Emmanuel Amunike, Sylvanus Okpala, Samson Siasia, and Sunday Oliseh have also expressed interest in the head coach position.

